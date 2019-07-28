Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Trimmed Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $2.03 Million as Valuation Rose; Capital Planning Advisors Has Trimmed Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $938,618 as Valuation Rose

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Operations, Technology Head Callahan to Leave Bank; 26/04/2018 – CITI ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS IN INTERNAL MEMO; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Credit Reserve Release $36M; 08/03/2018 – GHANA PARLIAMENT FINANCE CHAIRMAN ASSIBEY COMMENTS ON CITI FM; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Hires Bankers in Push to Boost Infrastructure Business; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds High-Grade Credit Trader Nowak From Goldman Sachs; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 10,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,812 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.85 million, down from 197,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 4,760 shares to 8,679 shares, valued at $563,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of stock.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10,026 shares to 273,531 shares, valued at $42.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 14,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

