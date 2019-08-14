Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Trimmed Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $11.75 Million; Nordstrom (JWN) Valuation Declined While Bridgewater Associates LP Has Raised Its Stake

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 95.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 189,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, down from 197,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $202.04. About 2.00 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 1026.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 439,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 482,540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.42 million, up from 42,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.39% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.09. About 6.01 million shares traded or 38.73% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s Bold Men’s Wear Move; 14/03/2018 – Sweaty Betty Brings Message of Empowerment to Nordstrom; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM FAMILY:LEONARD GREEN WILLING TO COMMIT DEAL FINANCING; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Reports Weaker Same-Store Sales Growth, Net Sales Increase; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family’s Bid to Buy the Retailer Is Rejected; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM – GRANT MIX IS INTENDED TO BE A ONE-TIME RESPONSE TO A SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCE AND MAY NOT BE INDICATIVE OF CO’S PAY STRATEGY GOING FORWARD; 07/03/2018 – Next Steps for Nordstrom? 3 Possible Outcomes; 05/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD: RECEIPT, REJECTION OF AN; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.35 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 195,500 are owned by Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability. Asset stated it has 210,860 shares. Moreover, Smith Salley & Associate has 0.05% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mckinley Capital Mgmt Llc Delaware holds 81,221 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 1,845 shares. Asset Management holds 0.66% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 27,734 shares. Iberiabank Corp invested in 47,932 shares or 1.07% of the stock. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund has invested 0.94% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). York Cap Management Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 64,022 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman holds 139,965 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,987 shares. Liberty Capital Management, a Michigan-based fund reported 26,681 shares. 1,181 are held by Cypress Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy). Axa has 701,494 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 37,342 shares to 47,601 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 45,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 1.30 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Raymond James Fin Serv Advsrs holds 51,827 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc accumulated 6,072 shares. Birinyi Assocs Inc holds 7,750 shares. Washington National Bank invested in 20,306 shares. Smart Portfolios, a Washington-based fund reported 400 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp reported 0.03% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Perkins Coie Trust accumulated 1,550 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 8,636 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,144 were accumulated by Pinnacle Finance Prns. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.26% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.15% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

