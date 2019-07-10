Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Unilever Plc (UL) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Unum Group (UNM) Stock Value Declined, Toronto Dominion Bank Upped Stake by $3.39 Million

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 95.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 28,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,401 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 29,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $62.95. About 227,529 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS SEES MARKETS GROWING JUST BELOW 3 PCT; 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE; 20/04/2018 – Unilever plans €6bn share buyback after sales dip; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Unilever confident shareholders will agree to go Dutch; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Backs FY18 View; 18/04/2018 – Unilever rebellion over Netherlands shift; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – UNILEVER WILL CONTINUE TO BE LISTED IN LONDON, AMSTERDAM AND NEW YORK; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Unilever faces shareholder backlash over top executives’ bonuses – Sky News; 15/05/2018 – Schmidt’s Naturals, a personal care products company owned by Unilever, now accepts bitcoin for online payments. #CNBCcrypto

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 102,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 223,622 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.56M, up from 120,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.19. About 1.07M shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 8.05% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW DIVIDEND RATE OF 26 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE, OR $1.04 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Net $273.5M; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group Raises Quarterly Dividend to 26c From 23c; 24/05/2018 – Unum well-positioned to protect more people, expand market leadership, CEO McKenney tells shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Unum’s New Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BB+’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unum Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNM); 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q EPS $1.23; 10/03/2018 – #3 Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Unum Group and Its Core U.S. Subsidiaries

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 65,726 shares to 334,402 shares, valued at $33.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 21,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,576 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 279,243 shares to 291,085 shares, valued at $24.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 828,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 836,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS).

