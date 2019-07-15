Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Fiserv (FISV) Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Goldcorp New (GG) Stock Value Were Volatile, Intact Investment Management Cut Stake

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 14,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,288 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53 million, down from 133,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $94.68. About 1.19M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 56.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 786,100 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.00 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada S; 26/04/2018 – SPHINX RESOURCES – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, GOLDCORP WILL ACQUIRE 14% INTEREST IN QPM UNDER SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT BETWEEN CANADA STRATEGIC & GOLDCORP; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP 1Q EPS 8C, EST. 10C; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MLN OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou lstchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada Strategic Metals, Matamec Explorations and Sphinx Re; 24/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 29/03/2018 – GOLDCORP DEPOSITS FIRST GOLD ON TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 1.60M shares to 3.29 million shares, valued at $31.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 536,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 90,005 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $41.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.86M for 29.22 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 65,821 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 5,100 shares. 27,464 were reported by Capital Fund Mngmt Sa. Parametric Port Assocs holds 0.09% or 1.23M shares. Bahl And Gaynor reported 108,529 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First Business Fincl reported 101,152 shares stake. 10,853 were reported by Court Place Limited Liability Corporation. Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 151,824 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 6,146 shares. North Point Managers Corporation Oh owns 231,499 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has 10,608 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dana has 2,974 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.23% or 502,878 shares. Eagle Capital Ltd Co owns 2.46M shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).