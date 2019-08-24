Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in Bank Of America (BAC)

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 9,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 131,157 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, down from 140,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 12.27M shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 20,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.74M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29M shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Britain’s G4S looks beyond small change in cash revolution; 07/05/2018 – CNN Money: Bank of America is still working with gunmaker Remington; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America shareholder return tops double-digits; 15/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 09/04/2018 – Loan Issuance Drops 19% Worldwide This Year, BofA Leads; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – Bank of America Executive Fights Back After Firing; 01/05/2018 – Infusion of Newest Blockchain Technology into Growing Number of Industries Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 03/05/2018 – FCC Shifts $9 Billion Phone Aid Fund Out of Bank of America; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 210,866 are owned by Sit Investment Associate. Aspiriant Limited Liability Co holds 36,605 shares. Lbmc Limited Liability Com owns 25,619 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Com has 27.21M shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. L S Inc holds 0.14% or 38,503 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares reported 21,847 shares. Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Ca stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Barometer Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Synovus Fincl, a Georgia-based fund reported 682,635 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Eqis Cap Management accumulated 125,363 shares. Moody Bancshares Trust Division accumulated 380,739 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,557 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 187,216 shares for 5.6% of their portfolio. Tortoise Inv Management Limited Co holds 1,645 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,352 shares to 21,972 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 25,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested in 26,553 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Barrett Asset Mngmt invested 0.23% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 11,557 shares. Cutter Brokerage owns 7,560 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Vestor Capital Limited stated it has 1,782 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.43% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 136,650 are held by Boys Arnold Com Inc. 960,077 were reported by Edgar Lomax Co Va. Veritas Management Limited Liability Partnership has 3,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 7,137 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Thomasville National Bank & Trust has 2.46% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 284,012 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.11% or 11,150 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wilkins Investment Counsel stated it has 37,100 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.99 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.