Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Trimmed Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $8.48 Million; Salem Capital Management Increased Stake in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA)

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 34.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 49,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 93,630 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.23 million, down from 142,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) by 250.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 36,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 51,175 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, up from 14,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 11/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Paul Ryan will not seek re-election this fall, NBC News confirms; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Most Customers from Maine Through Virginia; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS OVER SKY: ROBERTS; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID GOOD FOR COMPETITION IN THE U.K; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $180.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,900 shares to 52,946 shares, valued at $7.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Japan Smaller Capitalization F (JOF) by 70,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,325 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Comcast’s Giveaway Is Exactly What Steve Jobs Feared – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Stock Reports for Apple, Comcast & Nike – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “‘Law and Order’ video deal could set standard – report – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Roku Stock: Next Stop, $60? – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast (CMCSA) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Town Country National Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 7,248 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Services Ma reported 137.77M shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Tn stated it has 4.64% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Transamerica Financial accumulated 0.06% or 6,280 shares. Washington Tru owns 207,266 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. American Inv Advsr Llc holds 2.05% or 62,299 shares in its portfolio. Hills Commercial Bank has 0.27% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 24,410 shares. Colony Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Intact Invest Management Inc owns 0.41% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 270,100 shares. Sound Shore Mngmt Ct holds 4.00 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability stated it has 0.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bb&T Secs invested in 0.63% or 1.62 million shares. 19,310 are owned by Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited. Gulf Intl Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.06M shares. Chemung Canal Tru holds 143,200 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 180,569 shares to 188,569 shares, valued at $39.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 46,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell in September – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should Investors Jump on 3M Stock’s Big Price Drop? – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GTT, PS and SRPT – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3M Stock Presents a Good Value at the Current Price – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.