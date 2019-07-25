Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Position by $1.08 Million; Share Value Declined; Denali Advisors Cut Its Holding in Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) by $378,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 12,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,156 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 18,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $13.17 during the last trading session, reaching $348.26. About 9.39M shares traded or 111.26% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS REPORT NEW ORDER FOR 75 7 GROWTH 37 MAX; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury; 15/05/2018 – BA/@wto: Appellate Body issues report on EU compliance in Airbus dispute #TradeDisputes; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 13/04/2018 – Boeing could suffer as a big buyer of Russian-produced titanium; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CITES STRONG CARGO MARKET FOR 767 PRODUCTION BOOST; 12/04/2018 – BOEING STILL EVALUATING PROPOSED NEW MID-MARKET AIRPLANE

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) by 28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $976,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $99.03. About 1.17M shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 13.25% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTRS); 27/03/2018 – Northern Trust Asset Management Expands Relationship with Minority-Owned Brokers; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST AUM $1.17T; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE ON FTE BASIS WAS $ 1,484.7 MLN VS $ 1,293.3 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens Private Equity Audit via Blockchain Technology with PwC; 12/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AVGO, NTRS & FTV; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust 1Q Rev $1.5B; 05/03/2018 Northern Trust to Provide Investment Management Services to Father Ryan High School; 20/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice Strengthens Team in Southeast

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,407 were reported by Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 62,954 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 0.02% or 398,710 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 66,583 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Moreover, Reinhart Prns Inc has 1.67% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Cleararc Inc reported 5,297 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 901,655 shares. Thompson Management Inc owns 62,277 shares. 68,004 are owned by Apg Asset Nv. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.06% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Salem Counselors owns 1,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 19,009 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Atria Investments Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 5,983 shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 0.03% or 7,208 shares in its portfolio.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 4,500 shares to 22,700 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autonation Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:DISH).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was sold by Smith Gregory D. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was made by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 31,832 shares to 164,524 shares, valued at $16.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 223,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

