Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Raised Xylem (XYL) Position; Halsey Associates Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased Xylem Inc (XYL) stake by 250.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired 34,329 shares as Xylem Inc (XYL)’s stock rose 5.19%. The Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 48,029 shares with $3.88 million value, up from 13,700 last quarter. Xylem Inc now has $14.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 1.34M shares traded or 57.14% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’

Halsey Associates Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 4.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Halsey Associates Inc sold 2,577 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Halsey Associates Inc holds 55,618 shares with $7.78M value, down from 58,195 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $374.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.97. About 3.85M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18

Among 3 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xylem had 9 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Goldman Sachs. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of XYL in report on Friday, May 3 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Sunday, February 24. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 11,824 shares. Northern holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 2.24 million shares. 6,703 were accumulated by Greenwood Cap Assoc Lc. Somerville Kurt F owns 1.3% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 82,805 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.03% stake. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com reported 2,389 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Benjamin F Edwards & has 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 3,187 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 299,266 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.27% or 416,657 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Invest Limited has invested 0.08% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Westpac reported 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Albert D Mason reported 13,440 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.49 million activity. 35,526 shares were sold by Napolitano Kenneth, worth $2.49 million.

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 33,865 shares to 15,275 valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 125,075 shares and now owns 29,329 shares. Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, June 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, February 25. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of stock was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.56 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.