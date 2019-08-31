Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Raised Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) as Share Price Rose; Weber Alan W Has Cut Its Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Stake by $1.02 Billion; Stock Value Rose

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 1.29M shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management not responding to Barrons for comment. Clamming up when the facts are the facts? #bearish #negative; 15/05/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Update sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract With $93.3 M Potential Value; 19/03/2018 – Analyst admits growing view that Gremlins drone program, which the CEO has often touted as “game changing” will disappoint. Also agrees $KTOS a “Show Me” story with rich valuation #negative; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Issues a Statement; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Ope; 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Operation Pending Expected Second Quarter Divestiture

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 38.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 16,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 58,862 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11M, up from 42,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $287.06. About 2.03 million shares traded or 39.14% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,766 are held by Barnett. Dnb Asset As accumulated 0% or 99,350 shares. Shufro Rose And Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 58,559 shares. Eagle Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 29,170 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.06% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Trustmark Retail Bank Department holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2,770 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Endurant Cap Mgmt Lp reported 1.14% stake. Moreover, Alpha Windward Limited Com has 0.26% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,407 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Llc reported 13,440 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Ent Fincl Serv Corporation holds 0.08% or 1,643 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc holds 55,273 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 170 shares. Bainco, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,023 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,285 shares to 222,679 shares, valued at $24.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,171 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

