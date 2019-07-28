Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Raised Holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by $921,129; Tig Advisors Trimmed Position in Intelsat S A (I) by $21.42 Million

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 8,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,296 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24M, up from 128,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $134.4. About 741,659 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 96.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 1.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 48,130 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754,000, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 1.65 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 14,366 shares to 74,869 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 23,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,684 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor reported 967,917 shares stake. 700 were accumulated by Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt. Da Davidson & has invested 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Barclays Plc holds 0.05% or 673,335 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 13,234 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 4,726 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.47% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.02% or 15,437 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Wendell David Assoc stated it has 75,494 shares. Fayez Sarofim & reported 12,900 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 11,556 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 2,382 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 17,230 shares.