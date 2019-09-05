Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Lowered Keycorp New (KEY) Position by $91.24 Million; Maple Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Stock Price Declined

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 96.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 420,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 14,865 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 435,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.09B market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 9.56 million shares traded or 8.74% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.72 million for 8.87 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

