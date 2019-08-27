Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Lowered Its Keycorp New (KEY) Position as Stock Rose; Home Depot (HD) Stake Held by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4108.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 156,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 159,910 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.69M, up from 3,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $218.2. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 96.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 420,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 14,865 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 435,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 4.97M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 13,231 shares to 14,776 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 2,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.58M for 8.23 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) by 38,500 shares to 565,800 shares, valued at $6.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK) by 33,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,710 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

