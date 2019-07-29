Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Lowered Its Altria Group (MO) Holding by $3.88 Million; Stock Value Rose; Goldman Sachs Group Has Lifted Its Stake in United States Cellular (USM) as Market Valuation Declined

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 95.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 46,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,384 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 48,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.35M shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in United States Cellular Corp (USM) by 307.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 105,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,305 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, up from 34,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in United States Cellular Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $49.2. About 257,294 shares traded or 14.18% up from the average. United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) has risen 23.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USM News: 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 21/04/2018 – DJ United States Cellular Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USM); 01/05/2018 – US Cellular Backs 2018 Rev $3.85B-$4.05B; 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 01/05/2018 – US Cellular 1Q EPS 52c; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – U.S. CELLULAR REAFFIRMS YR OPER REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX VIEWS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold USM shares while 51 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 2.54% more from 13.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd invested in 626 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) for 68,500 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 63,444 shares. Jane Street Group Inc holds 0% or 4,595 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.04% stake. Sg Americas Ltd Co reported 0% in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). Utd Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 7,001 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 24,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Ser Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 166 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0% in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). New York-based Amer Group has invested 0% in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM). Bessemer Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) for 16 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 49,559 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Mngmt reported 31,129 shares.

More notable recent United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “TDS and US Cellular to release second quarter operating results on Aug. 1, 2019 and host conference call on Aug. 2, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “U.S. Cellular Awards Amdocs Strategic Digital Transformation Project Under Five Year Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Cellular +1.7% as Q1 profit beats – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “U.S. Cellular (USM) Down 7.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FCC wraps first high-band 5G airwaves auctions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wageworks Inc (Put) (NYSE:WAGE) by 172,820 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $850,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hutchison China Meditech Ltd by 35,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,786 shares, and cut its stake in Fts International Inc.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.06B for 11.33 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town And Country Bank & Trust And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cap City Com Fl reported 0.13% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Aviance Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 44 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stoneridge Inv Ltd Liability Com owns 61,701 shares. Financial Architects, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 0.39% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 7.25M shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 2,957 shares. Fiduciary reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Axa holds 22,871 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Garde Cap holds 6,626 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 71,358 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Iridian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct holds 0.01% or 7,900 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,245 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company stated it has 698,095 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings.