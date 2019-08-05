Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Lifted Teleflex (TFX) Position By $4.70 Million; GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) Covered By 6 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GW Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, May 7. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by JP Morgan. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 27. See GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) latest ratings:

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $215.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $196 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $175 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $185 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $180 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $191 Maintain

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased Teleflex Inc (TFX) stake by 4183.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired 111,899 shares as Teleflex Inc (TFX)’s stock rose 21.07%. The Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 114,574 shares with $4.92M value, up from 2,675 last quarter. Teleflex Inc now has $16.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $361.35. About 427,672 shares traded or 75.81% up from the average. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for the Treatment of Enlarged Prostate; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N -ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, CO REAFFIRMED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING RELOCATION OF CERTAIN MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS TO AN EXISTING LOWER-COST LOCATION

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Patient Wins Aid GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Examination Of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GWPH Stock: Expect the Unexpected Coming Into Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $155.72. About 418,647 shares traded or 11.81% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 17/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GW Pharma’s cannabis-based drug appears poised for a groundbreaking FDA approval as internal review offers a clear thumbs up $GWPH; 19/04/2018 – The medication, which is manufactured by GW Pharmaceuticals, is used in the treatment of seizures associated with childhood epilepsy; 19/04/2018 – I can’t recall ever seeing such a complete lineup signaling an FDA OK. Insider recommendation saying approve it, unanimous panel support, commitment from regulators to accelerate, no hint of hesitation. It is remarkable; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT; 04/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 08/03/2018 Cannabidiol-infused Beverages Could Be Canada’s Next Big Industry; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY LOSS PER ADS 312.0 CENTS; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publication of scientific paper documenting results of commercial samples; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizabl

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company has market cap of $4.79 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $356,250 activity. HEINMILLER JOHN C bought 1,250 shares worth $356,250.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 963 were accumulated by Finemark Bancshares. Cohen And Steers holds 0% or 544 shares. Farmers & Merchants reported 20 shares stake. Lord Abbett & Llc invested in 218,570 shares. 1,213 were reported by Smithfield. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc holds 27,531 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of The West stated it has 0.11% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 3,269 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42,420 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De holds 366,917 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amp Invsts Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 28,140 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.71% or 596,777 shares in its portfolio. State Street accumulated 0.04% or 1.90M shares. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 17,924 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio.

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 370,609 shares to 60,331 valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) stake by 3,008 shares and now owns 11,215 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.