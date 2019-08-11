Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Lifted Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Synovus Financial (SNV) Position Has Upped by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 23.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 37,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 198,310 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.16M, up from 160,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.10M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 14,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 47,964 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 33,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 1.08M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 5,195 shares to 109,192 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,169 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shareholders Are Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Regions Bank executive named CFO at Synovus – Birmingham Business Journal” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synovus +2.7% after Q2 EPS beats – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synovus +2.8% after Evercore ISI turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anderson Hoagland reported 0.75% stake. South Dakota Investment Council holds 181,290 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Hartford Inv Mngmt owns 92,764 shares. 1,983 are held by First Foundation. Amer Century Cos has 1.96M shares. Torch Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 0.49% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 4,695 shares. Wilkins Counsel holds 11,325 shares. 9,949 are owned by Homrich Berg. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 1,536 shares. Murphy Mngmt invested 0.83% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Reliance Of Delaware reported 11,903 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Nbt Comml Bank N A New York has 44,788 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested in 711,659 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Grimes And Inc stated it has 62,268 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Hamel Incorporated reported 21,405 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings.