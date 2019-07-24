Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Lifted Its Target (TGT) Holding by $1.17 Million; Valuation Declined; Shareholder Miracle Mile Advisors Boosted Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 29.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 6,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,975 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18M, up from 23,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $89.07. About 1.86M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 27/03/2018 – TARGET CORP -; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 56.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 47,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,526 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 85,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $48.05. About 17.47 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 08/03/2018 – IAC: State Treasurer Nappier Pleased With Wells Fargo Agreement – Bank Will Provide Detailed Report to Shareholders On Bank; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Wells Fargo & Company – WFC; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Amanda Norton Named Wells Fargo Chief Risk Officer; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Says Fed Asset Cap Isn’t as Painful as It Thought; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO TO PAY $1 BILLION TO SETTLE CFPB AND OCC PROBES; 06/03/2018 – WALKING:-WELLS FARGO BANK PROVIDING $50M IN DIP/EXIT FINANCING; 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 45,663 shares to 1,938 shares, valued at $373,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 30,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,300 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.5% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wallace Cap owns 0.05% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,449 shares. Colorado-based Weatherstone has invested 0.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,488 shares. Personal Advsr Corporation owns 13,477 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Co accumulated 126,762 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 4.10 million shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Spectrum Asset Management Incorporated (Nb Ca) holds 2.18% or 67,116 shares. Snow Cap Mgmt LP holds 7,025 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney has 48,615 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 383,784 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 31,723 shares. Financial Advisers Ltd Llc holds 467,218 shares. Btr Cap Mngmt invested 0.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).