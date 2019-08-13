Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Lifted Its Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Position by $621,161; Great West Life Assurance Company Continues to Hold Holding in Occidental Pete (OXY)

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 5,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 34,082 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, up from 28,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.47. About 4.22 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 373,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 2.53M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.93M, up from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 13.40M shares traded or 34.98% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.37 million activity. Shearer Bob had bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258 on Monday, August 5. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. Brown Oscar K also bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Shares for $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401.