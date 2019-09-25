Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Lifted Its Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Position by $1.67 Million; Everest Re Group (RE) Holder Donald Smith & Company Has Cut Its Holding

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Everest Re Group (RE) by 43.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 140,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 179,408 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.35 million, down from 319,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Everest Re Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $264.73. About 115,866 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $138.3M; 30/05/2018 – Everest Insurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q OPER EPS $5.34, EST. $5.33; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – Everest Re Says It Will Invest in Hudson Structured’s New Fund; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Operating Income $5.34/Share; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Net $210.3M

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 64.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 14,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 36,568 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.31M, up from 22,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $127.58. About 496,661 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 17,924 shares to 2,950 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,343 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gru Inc accumulated 33.70M shares. Hm Payson & Co holds 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 500 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 77,001 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 125,000 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 1.73M shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc accumulated 0.02% or 696 shares. Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Moreover, Bp Public Limited has 0.09% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 20,000 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Ls Investment Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 4,932 shares in its portfolio. 511 are owned by Csat Advisory L P. Comm Bank accumulated 3,195 shares. Arkansas-based Horrell Capital Management has invested 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Analysts await Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.33 earnings per share, down 18.58% or $0.76 from last year’s $4.09 per share. RE’s profit will be $135.66 million for 19.87 P/E if the $3.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.85 actual earnings per share reported by Everest Re Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.58% negative EPS growth.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 104,809 shares to 597,384 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celestica (NYSE:CLS) by 601,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Air France (AFLYY).

Investors sentiment is 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 25 investors sold RE shares while 138 reduced holdings. only 52 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 36.58 million shares or 5.27% more from 34.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 1,185 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.12% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Scout Invs, Missouri-based fund reported 195,855 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab owns 34,700 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And, Japan-based fund reported 131,479 shares. Citigroup owns 60,679 shares. Synovus Fin Corp has invested 0.01% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 34,001 shares. Oak Assocs Limited Oh invested in 10,600 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Co holds 250,938 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technologies invested in 1,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 9,454 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4,928 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Company holds 82,844 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt owns 1,186 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

