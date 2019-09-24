Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Lifted Fiserv (FISV) Stake By $10.73 Million; M Holdings Securities Increased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 3469.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired 117,958 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 121,358 shares with $11.06M value, up from 3,400 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $72.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $105.04. About 4.16M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper

M Holdings Securities Inc increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 25.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. M Holdings Securities Inc acquired 16,955 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The M Holdings Securities Inc holds 83,999 shares with $4.60 million value, up from 67,044 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $209.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 12.86 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of stock.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Cisco Systems’ Stock Fell 15.5% Last Month – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whitnell & Comm reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 517,802 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Pzena Inv Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). London Of Virginia has invested 3.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Premier Asset Management Limited Com invested in 25,145 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Blue Chip Prtn holds 2.89% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 235,732 shares. Professional Advisory, Florida-based fund reported 7,578 shares. Clarkston Cap Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 736,030 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 929,739 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp holds 12,400 shares. First Financial In accumulated 0.4% or 9,075 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jag Management Ltd Llc holds 0.32% or 52,530 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc holds 0.39% or 56,010 shares. Commercial Bank Of Stockton holds 0.14% or 5,018 shares.

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 13,030 shares to 18,851 valued at $855,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 28,709 shares and now owns 21,952 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 11.90% above currents $49.42 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 15. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5000 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kensico Cap Mgmt Corporation holds 4.74% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 2.86M shares. 13,913 are owned by Montecito Comml Bank. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp owns 195,791 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 70,549 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr, Arizona-based fund reported 108 shares. Meeder Asset holds 729 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru has 121,358 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Principal Gru holds 0.05% or 591,584 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Llc owns 2,890 shares. Bancorp invested in 1.82% or 63,223 shares. Axa has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Swiss Natl Bank reported 2.19M shares. Sei Invs Comm reported 0.08% stake. Lpl Finance Limited Liability stated it has 110,826 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 230,101 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Fiserv (FISV) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) 38% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Fiserv (FISV) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv’s Incredible Run Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Fiserv has $13100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $116.25’s average target is 10.67% above currents $105.04 stock price. Fiserv had 15 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Thursday, September 5 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21.

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased Broadcom Inc stake by 83,573 shares to 29,094 valued at $8.38M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) stake by 9,490 shares and now owns 15,433 shares. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was reduced too.