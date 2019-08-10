Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Lifted Adobe (ADBE) Holding; Sap Se (SAP) Valuation Declined While Hansberger Growth Investors LP Boosted Position by $1.14 Million

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 10,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 96,834 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.81M, up from 86,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 28.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 9,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 44,787 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 34,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $119.75. About 398,218 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 21/03/2018 – SAP RECOMMENDS DIANE GREENE FOR BY-ELECTION TO SAP SUP. BOARD; 22/05/2018 – New Technology Partnership: SAP and the Mercedes EQ Formula E Team Power Up for the Future; 24/04/2018 – SAP 1Q Rev EUR5.26B; 30/05/2018 – Emdadat Transforms Healthcare with SAP Ariba; 24/04/2018 – SAP 1Q Net Pft EUR708M; 05/04/2018 – Sofigate Partners with Symmetry for Cloud Hosting Services as Enterprises Accelerate Migration to SAP HANA and S/4HANA; 20/04/2018 – SAP SE SAP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 24/04/2018 – SAP SE: Cloud and Software Revenue Growth Above FY Guidance; 24/04/2018 – SAP, gaining market share, raises outlook; 24/04/2018 – SAP SAPG.DE CFO SAYS SEES VERY LIMITED INCREASES IN CAPEX AFTER 2018

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 33,820 shares to 661,263 shares, valued at $32.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 7,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,122 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger stated it has 2.71 million shares or 2.88% of all its holdings. Cadence Bankshares Na reported 1,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Dorsey Wright invested in 22,452 shares or 1.45% of the stock. 123,770 were reported by Bowen Hanes And. Baltimore invested 0.96% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Boston Family Office accumulated 5,443 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al holds 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 14,922 shares. Comerica Comml Bank reported 128,945 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 212 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp has 0.37% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 60,788 shares. International Ca has invested 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wespac Lc invested 0.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 25,127 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 35,981 shares. First Merchants has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,100 shares.

