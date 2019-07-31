Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Increased Position in Air Prods & Chems (APD) by $455,240; United Technologies Com (UTX) Holding Lifted by Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 2,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,757 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28 million, up from 72,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $231.81. About 868,497 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 7,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,347 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 70,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $135.3. About 2.18M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 7,865 shares to 33,122 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 7,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,011 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Capital Ltd, California-based fund reported 1,139 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 1,615 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Lc has invested 0.08% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Northern holds 3.26 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc stated it has 2,566 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Citadel Limited Liability Co invested in 164,416 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Paragon Cap Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 5,000 were reported by Hartford Financial Mngmt. Charter Trust has 0.47% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 20,571 shares. Omers Administration has invested 2.17% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). St Germain D J Company reported 3,738 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Freshford Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 284,822 shares or 10.42% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Llc owns 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 445 shares. Ajo Lp has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hyman Charles D has 1.24% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 62,933 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B also sold $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares. Shares for $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J..