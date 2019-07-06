Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Increased Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake; Ellie Mae Has 0.79 Sentiment

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 856.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired 13,231 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 1.08%. The Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 14,776 shares with $545,000 value, up from 1,545 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $19.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $209.42. About 615,064 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA

Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 77 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 98 sold and trimmed equity positions in Ellie Mae Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 30.76 million shares, down from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ellie Mae Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 50 Increased: 34 New Position: 43.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity.

It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 9.0C; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC – SEES 2018 EPS BETWEEN $0.28 TO $0.38; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees 2Q Rev $122M-$124M; 10/04/2018 – FirstClose Announces Enhanced Integration with Ellie Mae’s Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 15/05/2018 – Ems Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ellie Mae; 21/03/2018 – February Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Time to Close Shortens in February as Interest Rates Continue to Rise; 13/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Study Finds That Sellers Plan to Accelerate Use of Text Messaging to Meet Shifting Consumer Preferences; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS BETWEEN $1.68 AND $1.78; 14/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Ellie Mae, Inc. provides on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $. The firm provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines loan origination and enterprise management software for mortgage originators into a system, as well as access to investors, lenders, and service providers on the Ellie Mae Network. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Encompass solutions and services comprise Ellie Mae Total Quality Loan Program that offers fraud detection, valuation, validation, and risk analysis services; Encompass CenterWise, Encompass Compliance Service, and Encompass Docs Solution as integrated components; Encompass Docs Solution, a disclosure and closing document preparation solution; and Encompass Compliance Service to analyze mortgage loan data for compliance with consumer protection laws and institutionally mandated compliance policies.

Hmi Capital Llc holds 17.27% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. for 1.48 million shares. Burren Capital Advisors Ltd owns 24,900 shares or 15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glazer Capital Llc has 15% invested in the company for 1.03 million shares. The New York-based Contour Asset Management Llc has invested 7.22% in the stock. Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc., a New York-based fund reported 315,562 shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $27.40 million activity. $6.53M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by ZUK NIR. The insider Klarich Lee sold 4,500 shares worth $861,907. 40,000 shares valued at $8.65 million were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D on Friday, February 1. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider BONVANIE RENE sold $1.87 million.

Among 23 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Palo Alto Networks had 41 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Tuesday, January 22 to “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $265 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by UBS. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. Mizuho initiated Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $325 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Wedbush.