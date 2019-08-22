Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Increased Its Aon Plc (AON) Stake by $4.14 Million; Apple (AAPL) Holder Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Raised Position

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 47.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 24,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 76,044 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.98 million, up from 51,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $193.17. About 618,579 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 5,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 90,968 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.28 million, up from 85,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $212.64. About 21.56 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B; 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones; 26/03/2018 – Spotify expects 2018 revenue to grow 20-30 pct, slower than 2017 pace; 23/05/2018 – Apple Driverless-car Unit Now Focused On VW Shuttle Vans: Report — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 10/04/2018 – Apple Owes $502.6 Million to VirnetX, Says Federal Jury in Texas; 05/04/2018 – Apple has a new 2019 plan for its most powerful Mac yet – and the stakes are especially high; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple’s efforts to lessen its reliance on Samsung as the sole iPhone display supplier have hit a hurdle due; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 44,023 shares to 181,120 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (RLY) by 187,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,076 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabalex Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 150,000 shares or 8.23% of the stock. Orca Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3.13% stake. Cumberland has invested 1.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Barton Management reported 5,440 shares. Barry Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 53,386 shares or 3.17% of its portfolio. Ifrah Svcs Incorporated, a Arkansas-based fund reported 22,527 shares. 4,068 are owned by Paragon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Mcdaniel Terry reported 51,554 shares stake. Brookmont Cap Mgmt holds 0.21% or 1,804 shares. Cim Mangement holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,121 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 104,615 shares. Pnc Financial Group reported 1.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants Incorporated has invested 2.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Joel Isaacson Limited, a New York-based fund reported 96,109 shares. Cna Finance Corp reported 11,500 shares stake.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 10,124 shares to 81,401 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 5,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,128 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).