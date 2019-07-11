Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Decreased Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding By $753,120; Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Shorts Up By 0.1%

Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO) had an increase of 0.1% in short interest. KRO’s SI was 4.60M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.1% from 4.59 million shares previously. With 341,600 avg volume, 14 days are for Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO)’s short sellers to cover KRO’s short positions. The SI to Kronos Worldwide Inc’s float is 20.5%. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.75. About 262,379 shares traded or 6.22% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 44.17% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 14/05/2018 – University of Colorado Boulder’s Housing & Dining Services Goes Live with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos; 16/05/2018 – REG-KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING; 21/05/2018 – Trio Da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Barbican, London – a fertile collaboration; 14/05/2018 – University of Colorado Boulder’s Housing & Dining Services Goes Live with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos; 12/03/2018 – KRONOS 4Q EPS $41, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ Kronos Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRO); 19/03/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO NINE, ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s and Kronos International, Inc.’s IDRs at ‘B+’; 16/03/2018 – Kronos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – KRONOS 4Q TIO2 PRICING CHANGE +27%

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) stake by 18.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 10,460 shares as Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)’s stock rose 7.70%. The Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 44,716 shares with $3.26 million value, down from 55,176 last quarter. Omnicom Group Inc now has $18.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $83.77. About 1.31M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Kronos Worldwide, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.24 million shares or 0.95% less from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs accumulated 1,877 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 1,479 shares. Fmr Ltd has 1 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon invested in 1.68M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Loomis Sayles Lp has 1,712 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 5,252 shares in its portfolio. Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 10,603 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 93,110 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) or 283 shares. Moreover, Eqis Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 15,474 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 31,296 shares stake. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 431,579 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Sei Investments Com reported 6,069 shares stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kronos Worldwide has $16 highest and $15 lowest target. $15.50’s average target is 5.08% above currents $14.75 stock price. Kronos Worldwide had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell”.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. It has a 10.39 P/E ratio. The firm also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications.

More notable recent Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s (NYSE:KRO) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kaman Corporation (KAMN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Omnicom Group had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17.

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 3,934 shares to 126,936 valued at $22.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 6,512 shares and now owns 35,156 shares. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co owns 9,470 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Moreover, Stifel has 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 1.68M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co reported 1,800 shares. Glenmede Com Na stated it has 2.55M shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.06% or 42,002 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy Advsr holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 35,700 shares. Proshare Advsr reported 0.03% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.18% or 121,018 shares. Tiaa Cref Lc owns 891,936 shares. Amica Retiree Medical stated it has 1,072 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cognios Capital holds 29,468 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 36,201 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 289 shares.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.6 per share. OMC’s profit will be $352.18 million for 13.09 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.75% EPS growth.