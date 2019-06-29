Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake by $1.46 Million; Share Price Rose; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Dril Quip (DRQ) Holding by $467,865 as Stock Price Rose

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 19.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 19,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,265 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, down from 96,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $85.94. About 3.25 million shares traded or 32.60% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 10,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,342 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 119,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.26% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 562,813 shares traded or 76.57% up from the average. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 3.63% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.06% the S&P500.

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 104.17% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $362,292 for 1200.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.33% EPS growth.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colony Cap Inc New by 2.10M shares to 8.25 million shares, valued at $43.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Great Ajax Corp by 28,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.01% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) or 5,359 shares. Art Advisors Ltd stated it has 36,441 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 11,592 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 36,834 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 575,423 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.04% or 44,679 shares in its portfolio. 31 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. M&T Bancorp holds 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) or 8,491 shares. Commerce Commercial Bank reported 5,060 shares. Heartland Advisors holds 1% or 295,539 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 5,171 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Gp reported 868 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 48,667 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,109 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Co reported 0.5% stake. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability has 3,245 shares. Moreover, Fcg Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 6,127 shares. Mitchell Management reported 38,560 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt accumulated 51,829 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 9,512 shares. 52,873 are held by Suntrust Banks. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.14% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 761 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 695,895 are held by Strs Ohio. Barbara Oil Co holds 7,500 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement has invested 0.16% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Tower Bridge Advsr has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Boston Private Wealth Limited Company owns 0.67% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 224,211 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,934 shares to 126,936 shares, valued at $22.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 37,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

