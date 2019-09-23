Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Decreased Hcp (HCP) Position; Last Week Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Vermilion Energy has $3300 highest and $3200 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 86.35% above currents $17.44 stock price. Vermilion Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. See Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) latest ratings:

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased Hcp Inc (HCP) stake by 83.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 47,369 shares as Hcp Inc (HCP)’s stock rose 6.68%. The Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 9,562 shares with $306,000 value, down from 56,931 last quarter. Hcp Inc now has $17.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 8.43M shares traded or 207.09% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M

The stock increased 1.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 1.09 million shares traded or 31.35% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 27/04/2018 – Illinois.gov: Governor Rauner Requests SBA Assistance for Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion Counties for February Floods; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Vermilion Acquisition Of Spartan Is Credit Positive; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY: VALUE INCL. NET DEBT ASSUMPTION,COST PAYMENTS; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION REVISES ’18 OUTPUT VIEW TO 86K-90K BOE/D VS 75K-77.5K; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE ON A FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS FOR ALL PERTINENT METRICS; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q EPS C$0.21; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Arrangement Includes a Reciprocal Break Fee of $40 Million; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH VERMILION

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.70 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Com owns 605,958 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.04% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Intersect Cap Ltd Company reported 30,567 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 92,179 shares. New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.03% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Next Fin Grp, Texas-based fund reported 1,125 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co owns 5.40M shares. Pennsylvania accumulated 9,562 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis, France-based fund reported 65,748 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Chevy Chase Tru reported 0.05% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Advisor Prtn Limited Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Wendell David Associate Incorporated, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 15,200 shares.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $211.18M for 20.35 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering HCP (NYSE:HCP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. HCP has $3700 highest and $3200 lowest target. $35.20’s average target is 0.54% above currents $35.01 stock price. HCP had 10 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) rating on Tuesday, September 10. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $3500 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of HCP in report on Tuesday, September 3 with “Buy” rating. The stock of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley.

