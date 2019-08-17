Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Cut Stake in Watsco (WSO) by $10.26 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Advisory Research Position in Ptc (PTC) Has Decreased as Share Value Declined

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 96.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 36,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 1,422 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399,000, down from 38,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $159.48. About 480,887 shares traded or 108.81% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Ptc Incorporated (PTC) by 40.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 4,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 6,736 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, down from 11,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Ptc Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $65.38. About 770,193 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 14/03/2018 – LOSSES FROM NEW SECURED BAD LOANS SHOULD BE FULLY COVERED WITHIN 8 YEARS, COVERAGE TO RISE FROM 5 PCT IN FIRST YEAR TO 27.5 PTC IN FOURTH YEAR TO 75 PCT IN SEVENTH YEAR -EU; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing Al-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product to Market; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 27/03/2018 – PTC Adds Connected Forecasting to Servigistics Service Parts Management Solution; 24/05/2018 – PTC Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms; 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $84.81M for 17.72 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 9,623 shares to 10,601 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 19,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Bancorp Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 89,225 shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $29.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 6,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.96M for 49.53 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.