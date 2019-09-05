Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Cut Its Ppl (PPL) Position; Shorts at Gsi Technology (GSIT) Raised By 26.54%

Gsi Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) had an increase of 26.54% in short interest. GSIT’s SI was 47,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 26.54% from 37,300 shares previously. With 72,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Gsi Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT)’s short sellers to cover GSIT’s short positions. The SI to Gsi Technology Inc’s float is 0.32%. The stock increased 3.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.45. About 20,069 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 22.69% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT); 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c; 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased Ppl Corp (PPL) stake by 82.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 44,845 shares as Ppl Corp (PPL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 9,523 shares with $970,000 value, down from 54,368 last quarter. Ppl Corp now has $21.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.69. About 2.82 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Best and Worst Stocks After Labor Day – Schaeffers Research” published on August 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PPL Corporation Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PPL Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “‘Major incident’ reported on U.K. electricity infrastructure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 2,815 shares to 11,215 valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (JNK) stake by 232,643 shares and now owns 241,709 shares. Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) was raised too.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $440.58 million for 12.17 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation owns 526,957 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 29,739 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il owns 0.18% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 164,421 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 79,874 shares stake. Conning holds 0.02% or 16,062 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk holds 90,028 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,932 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 4,269 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn accumulated 260 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 133,960 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership owns 48,669 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corp invested in 16,052 shares. Pure Fincl accumulated 0.06% or 9,852 shares. Us Financial Bank De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Swiss Bancorp invested in 0.09% or 2.67M shares.

Among 4 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPL has $3600 highest and $3000 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 9.46% above currents $29.69 stock price. PPL had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $30 target. UBS maintained PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) rating on Friday, May 17. UBS has “Buy” rating and $3600 target. The stock of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim.

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, and internationally. The company has market cap of $193.57 million. It offers synchronous static random access memory products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites. It has a 115.75 P/E ratio. The firm also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products; and bandwidth engine products.

More notable recent GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why GSI Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GSIT) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Judging GSI Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GSIT) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GSI Technology, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GSI Technology updates 3Q19 outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold GSI Technology, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 5.17% more from 5.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 45,010 shares in its portfolio. Spark Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 21,600 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Axa holds 18,400 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Co holds 0% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Perritt Capital Management, Illinois-based fund reported 80,000 shares. 132,717 were accumulated by Bridgeway. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). 43,137 are owned by Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp. Millennium Ltd invested in 0% or 225,568 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 77,465 shares. The New York-based Weber Alan W has invested 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). 21,057 are owned by Savings Bank Of America Corporation De. Menta Ltd Liability accumulated 29,274 shares.