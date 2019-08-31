Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Cut Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $4.75 Million; Kwmg Holds Stake in Centurylink (CTL)

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 25,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 76,205 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.48 million, down from 101,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.03 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 55.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 65,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 183,570 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 118,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 7.79M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 22,368 shares to 1,562 shares, valued at $206,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,562 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. Dev Indraneel had bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10,026 shares to 273,531 shares, valued at $42.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.