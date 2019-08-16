Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Boosted Stake in Atrion (ATRI); Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holder Schooner Capital Lowered Holding by $12.06 Million

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12M, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 269,263 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Atrion Corp (ATRI) by 441.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 46,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.86% . The institutional investor held 57,540 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08 million, up from 10,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Atrion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $745. About 2,761 shares traded. Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) has risen 20.46% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRI News: 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q REV. $39.4M; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 19/03/2018 ATRION BOARD CHANGE VOTING STANDARD FOR ELECTING DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q EPS $4.57; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atrion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRI); 09/05/2018 – Atrion 1Q Rev $39.4M; 22/05/2018 – Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ATRI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.20 million shares or 5.89% more from 1.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg Incorporated reported 475 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Company has 0.01% invested in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) for 300 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Inc reported 1,111 shares. State Street Corporation holds 41,554 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern has invested 0% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Denali Advsrs holds 0.37% or 2,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 298 shares. 350 are held by Wesbanco Retail Bank. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.01% or 2,612 shares. Ameritas Invest accumulated 110 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Company reported 6,103 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.02% or 2,285 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup reported 442 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 3,200 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 19,314 shares to 22,800 shares, valued at $985,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 19,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,686 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Liability has 12,762 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs accumulated 10,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com reported 143,162 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 17,841 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 83,238 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership owns 834 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 867,796 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Glenmede Tru Company Na has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.44% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 1.59M shares. Element Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 54,045 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association accumulated 690,225 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 0.06% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 31,416 shares. Cohen Steers Incorporated accumulated 8.87M shares. Amg Funds Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 55,160 shares.