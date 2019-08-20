Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Boosted Rpm Intl (RPM) Holding by $2.93 Million; Stock Rose; Seatown Holdings Has Upped Chegg (CHGG) Stake by $1.99 Million; Stock Value Rose

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 504.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 48,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 57,628 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 9,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $66.8. About 465,037 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 435.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 52,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 64,271 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 610,093 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

