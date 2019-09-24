Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Boosted Its Position in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by $615,200; As Ecolab (ECL) Share Value Rose, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Upped Position by $775,589

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 163.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 15,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 24,804 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $993,000, up from 9,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.07. About 2.54 million shares traded or 11.23% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 27/03/2018 – NESTLE, OTHERS ARE SAID LIKELY SUITORS FOR GSK’S HORLICKS: RTRS; 09/03/2018 – GSK NIGERIA APPOINTS BHUSHAN AKSHIKAR AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE GSK.L NEW R&D HEAD BARRON SAYS WORK TO DO TRANSLATE RESEARCH AT DPU UNITS INTO DRUGS; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Study Compared Trelegy Ellipta to Relvar/Breo Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta; 24/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline and Innoviva Announce Once-Daily Trelegy Ellipta Gains Expanded Indication in U.S. for COPD; 21/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline PLC: EU Authorizes Juluca for Treatment of HIV Infection; 05/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE: TRELEGY ELLIPTA APPROVED IN CANADA FOR COPD; 17/04/2018 – Global leaders seek to reignite fight against deadly malaria; 09/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CFO DINGEMANS TO RETIRE, STEP DOWN IN MAY ’19

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 135.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 3,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 6,840 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, up from 2,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $194.88. About 857,000 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 24,175 shares to 10,517 shares, valued at $980,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 54,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,109 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cardinal Mgmt accumulated 37,529 shares or 2.1% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank accumulated 20,753 shares. Cibc Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 28,005 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 10,325 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gru has 240,552 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group owns 0.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 46,788 shares. Homrich Berg holds 0.03% or 3,252 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 12,700 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc has 1,723 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Orrstown Fincl Services stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Jupiter Asset Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

