Pennsylvania Trust Co Decreased Ppl (PPL) Holding; Owl Creek Asset Management LP Raised Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased Ppl Corp (PPL) stake by 82.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pennsylvania Trust Co analyzed 44,845 shares as Ppl Corp (PPL)'s stock declined 4.70%. The Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 9,523 shares with $970,000 value, down from 54,368 last quarter. Ppl Corp now has $21.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 4.93 million shares traded or 16.06% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH '20; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 11.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp acquired 502,800 shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Owl Creek Asset Management Lp holds 5.00 million shares with $43.45M value, up from 4.50 million last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $7.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 14.36M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased Opes Acquisition Corp stake by 100,000 shares to 225,000 valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 492,800 shares and now owns 1.26 million shares. Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Caesars has $15 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $12.25’s average target is 6.06% above currents $11.55 stock price. Caesars had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 22. SunTrust downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $12.75 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $12.5000 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,633 are held by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company. Kepos Cap Lp holds 0.65% or 1.00 million shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 32,977 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Investments has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Par Cap Management Inc accumulated 3.60 million shares or 0.58% of the stock. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company invested in 447,976 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Citigroup holds 0.06% or 7.55 million shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 204,711 shares in its portfolio. Long Pond Capital LP has invested 0.44% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Serengeti Asset Lp reported 300,000 shares. 11.91M are held by Glob. Charles Schwab Inv, a California-based fund reported 2.78 million shares. 22,959 are owned by Oppenheimer And Inc. Summit Group Limited Liability stated it has 31,900 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ: CZR) – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CZR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 16, 2019 : CZR, BAC, T, HPQ, QQQ, V, SYY, AR, AABA, CMCSA, FEYE, QCOM – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars Entertainment tops EBITDAR expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPL has $3600 highest and $3000 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 10.51% above currents $29.41 stock price. PPL had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by UBS.

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWX) stake by 32,770 shares to 35,293 valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) stake by 6,411 shares and now owns 47,526 shares. Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Asset Mgmt accumulated 51,550 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited owns 40,035 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 101,222 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Rothschild Inv Corp Il accumulated 28,900 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc reported 1,988 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 1.52M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Millennium Management Lc owns 357,909 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 11,000 were accumulated by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 1.54% or 180,057 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 293,247 shares.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPL: A Bargain-Hunter’s Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PPL Corp (PPL) to Post Q2 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PPL Corp (PPL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.