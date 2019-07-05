Pennsylvania Trust Co Decreased Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding; CANOE EIT INCOME FUND UNITS CANADA (ENDTF) SI Increased By 10%

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 6.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 9,482 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 131,157 shares with $6.15 million value, down from 140,639 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $221.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 6.98 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 10 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca-Cola had 18 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, January 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5400 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 16. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $46 target in Friday, March 8 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Citigroup. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 21.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 37,329 shares to 198,310 valued at $33.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 700 shares and now owns 3,134 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was raised too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. Perez Beatriz R sold $1.06 million worth of stock.