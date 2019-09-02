Pennsylvania Trust Co Decreased Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding by $1.06 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Rpm International (RPM) Position by $653,718

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 7,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 33,122 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 40,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 2.38M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Group President Rob Charter to Retire; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS SUSTAINED DIVIDEND GROWTH REMAINS A “VERY HIGH PRIORITY” FOR US — CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – VOTED TO MAINTAIN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.78 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 25%

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 72,212 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 60,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $67.67. About 349,542 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 22,668 shares to 102,088 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 10.29 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation accumulated 484,126 shares. 813,886 were accumulated by Waddell Reed Incorporated. First Foundation Advsr invested in 4,500 shares. Farmers Trust accumulated 9,370 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Signature & Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 5,126 shares. The Illinois-based Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.33% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Global Investors holds 3.16 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 15,743 shares. Moreover, Athena Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.31% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Schroder Inv Mngmt Group reported 1.72 million shares. Oppenheimer & Inc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). North Star Management holds 0.3% or 18,660 shares in its portfolio. 333,115 were reported by First Tru Limited Partnership. 8,788 were reported by Thompson Rubinstein Inv Inc Or. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.16% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 35,346 shares. Ironwood Limited invested in 0% or 115 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 0.03% or 6,832 shares. Synovus Financial reported 0.01% stake. Advisory Network Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). United Fire Group Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 3,371 shares. Deprince Race Zollo holds 319,352 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 18,031 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Communication invested 0.81% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Marco Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0.14% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.12% stake. Logan Mgmt Inc reported 4,393 shares stake. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation owns 17,400 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 13,319 are owned by Opus Capital Lc. Cordasco Fincl invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

