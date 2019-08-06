Pennsylvania Trust Co Cut Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $318,836 as Market Value Rose; As Verisk Analytics Com (VRSK) Share Price Rose, Holder Barrett Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $390,355

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 1,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 199,434 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.56 million, down from 201,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $208.05. About 2.08M shares traded or 20.93% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Com (VRSK) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 2,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 236,756 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49M, down from 239,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $149.41. About 798,763 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of VRSK April 18th Options Trading – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Verisk (VRSK) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk (VRSK) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interpublic (IPG) Surpasses Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Is Running In Place – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.05B for 23.54 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.