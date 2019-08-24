Pennsylvania Trust Co Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $1.78 Million; As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Shares Declined, Light Street Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $4.45 Million

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 51,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 593,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.47 million, down from 644,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $73.81. About 1.01 million shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 1Q and Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®; 08/03/2018 – GOL to Air WWE® Weekly Highlight Shows in Spain; 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 12,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 418,990 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.57 million, down from 431,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 99.27% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 9,700 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested in 147,847 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 12,461 shares. 270,694 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Zweig has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Maplelane Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.29% or 120,234 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 17,136 shares. 102,811 were accumulated by Sei. Moreover, Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 96,337 shares. Prudential Financial Inc invested in 27,940 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Maverick Capital Ltd reported 83,640 shares. Bluestein R H Communication stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Gp One Trading LP has 2,204 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Com has 0.01% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gridsum Hldg Inc by 336,902 shares to 2.95M shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Mongodb Inc.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WWE’s profit will be $6.29 million for 230.66 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Gru owns 71,064 shares. Amica Mutual Ins reported 1.7% stake. Argent has invested 1.8% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,163 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 4.99M were accumulated by Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd. Naples Advsr Limited Co accumulated 0.86% or 23,988 shares. 2,395 are held by Jmg Financial Grp Limited. Private Advsrs Incorporated owns 6,682 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Rock Point Advsrs Llc holds 7,456 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. South State holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 116,771 shares. Van Strum & Towne Inc reported 38,224 shares. Permanens Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested 1.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 154,987 are owned by Zwj Counsel Inc.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.