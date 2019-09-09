Pennsylvania Trust Co Continues to Hold Position in Analog Devices (ADI); Allstate (ALL) Holder Front Barnett Associates Boosted Holding

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 6,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 35,156 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 28,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $112.67. About 1.22 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $105.31. About 993,699 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX); 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04M and $620.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,417 shares to 77,403 shares, valued at $8.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,928 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsr Lc holds 0.02% or 4,295 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey has invested 0.97% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). The Michigan-based Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.07% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Fiduciary Trust owns 28,147 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Savings Bank owns 1,505 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 6,229 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Park Natl Corp Oh has invested 0.07% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Mufg Americas holds 28,322 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Prudential Inc stated it has 1.32 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Kcm Inv Llc owns 5,268 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 3.28M shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.5% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Tru Comm Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 5,574 shares. Alesco Advsr Ltd reported 6,302 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,285 shares to 222,679 shares, valued at $24.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,990 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).