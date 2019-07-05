Pennsylvania Trust Co Boosted Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position; NEXUS GOLD ORDINARY SHARES (NXXGF) SI Increased By 825%

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 881.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired 43,500 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 12.09%. The Pennsylvania Trust Co holds 48,433 shares with $1.72M value, up from 4,933 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $20.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $345.43. About 330,025 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players

NEXUS GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NXXGF) had an increase of 825% in short interest. NXXGF’s SI was 18,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 825% from 2,000 shares previously. With 243,500 avg volume, 0 days are for NEXUS GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NXXGF)’s short sellers to cover NXXGF’s short positions. The stock decreased 17.13% or $0.0154 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0746. About 11,000 shares traded. Nexus Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:NXXGF) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More important recent Nexus Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:NXXGF) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Nexus Gold: Sandstorm Investment in Nexus Gold Burkina Faso Projects – Investing News Network” on July 23, 2018, also Smallcapnetwork.com published article titled: “The Planets Are Aligning for Nexus Gold (NXXGF, NXS) : Focused Small Caps – SmallCap Network”, Smallcapnetwork.com published: “Join the West Africa Gold Mining Rush With This Small Cap : Article – SmallCap Network” on December 02, 2016. More interesting news about Nexus Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:NXXGF) was released by: Smallcapnetwork.com and their article: “Forget Cannabis Science (CBIS) and Medical Marijuana (MJNA). Algae Dynamics (ADYNF) is the Next Great Cannabis Play. : Article – SmallCap Network” with publication date: February 13, 2017.

Nexus Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa. The company has market cap of $3.53 million. It holds interest in the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of 38.8 square kilometers located to the north-west of the capital Ouagadougou; Rakounga gold concession that covers an area of 250-square kilometers in Burkina Faso, West Africa; and Niangouela gold concession totaling an area of 178 square kilometers y located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, March 15 report. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Telsey Advisory. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $380 target in Friday, March 15 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Loop Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”.