Pennsylvania Trust Co Boosted Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position by $8.90 Million; Argent Trust Company Maintains Holding in American Express Co (AXP)

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,877 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, up from 50,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $126.89. About 2.40M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 1939.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 404,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 425,564 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, up from 20,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $156.27. About 4.74 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 36 selling transactions for $33.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 125,075 shares to 29,329 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,470 shares to 110,040 shares, valued at $11.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

