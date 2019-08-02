Pennsylvania Trust Co Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $1.79 Million; Covalent Partners Stake in Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 11,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The hedge fund held 100,135 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 111,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 364,634 shares traded or 37.90% up from the average. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $33.6M; 17/04/2018 – Universal Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – UFPI Signs Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products Gary Goode Resigns From Board; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC QUARTERLY NET SALES $993.9 MLN VS $846.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Reduces Size of Board to Eight Directors; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q EPS 53c; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOARD OKS INCREASED SEMIANNUAL DIV; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O SEES FY SALES ABOUT $50 MLN; 27/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC – PURCHASE IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE BY JUNE 1, 2018

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 98.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 9,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,548 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 9,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.71 million shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Cramer: Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India gets 26 bln rupees infusion for marketplace – Economic Times; 31/03/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon again, claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 26/03/2018 – MyAllies News: $AMZN Amazon and CBS Corporation Announce Content Licensing Agreement for Prime Instant Video To Be; 05/04/2018 – Could Trump’s Amazon-Bashing Give HQ2 Finalists Second Thoughts? Hardly. — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry; 15/05/2018 – Chris Ciaccia: Idk if it’s been reported elsewhere, but in Christmas ’16, Amazon even contracted Uber drivers to help deliver; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 05/03/2018 – Could Amazon Move Into Banking? Look No Further Than Walmart’s Failures

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FreightWaves Radio Preview: Lots Of Talk About Amazon And E-Commerce – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 of the Best AI Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Pentagon head orders cloud contract review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 20,522 shares to 30,871 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 221,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,246 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone Financial Management has 1.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,786 shares. Generation Mgmt Llp holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 103,786 shares. Prelude Ltd stated it has 2,374 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Bainco Interest Investors accumulated 9,433 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 1.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Florida-based Finemark Bancorporation has invested 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aviance Cap Partners Ltd Liability reported 1,527 shares. Consulate invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 7,395 were reported by Commonwealth Savings Bank Of. Endowment Ltd Partnership invested 11.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 865 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Wright Invsts Inc accumulated 4,305 shares or 3.1% of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 4,665 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Bartlett And Llc accumulated 536 shares. Welch Grp Lc has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 345,680 shares to 556,480 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold UFPI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 48.67 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) or 8,273 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 23,878 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.01% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) or 9,586 shares. North Point Port Managers Oh holds 7,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 140,206 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 99,593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.03% or 93,933 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 1.08 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 91,832 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 19,607 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 15,943 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

More notable recent Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UFPI vs. WY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Priority Health President Joan Budden appointed to UFPI Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on January 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Universal Forest Products’ (UFPI) CEO Matt Missad on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.