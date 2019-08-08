Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt (PEI) Shareholder State Street Lifted Holding; As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Legacy Capital Partners Boosted Position

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,087 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 36,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 21.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS

State Street Corp increased its stake in Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt (PEI) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 565,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% . The institutional investor held 3.54 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.25M, up from 2.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $439.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 784,149 shares traded. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has declined 42.61% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PEI News: 29/05/2018 – PREIT – EXECUTION OF MODIFICATION & EXTENSION OF $400 MLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND 2 $150 MLN 5-YEAR TERM LOANS; 14/05/2018 – PREIT Redefines Shopper Experience with Robust Remerchandising and Beautification of DC Powerhouse Asset – MPG; 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Sees FY Loss/Shr 17c-Loss 29c; 18/04/2018 – PREIT – YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARABLE STORE SALES IN ITS PORTFOLIO WERE UP 8.2% THROUGH FEBRUARY; 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Modifies, Extends $400 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 04/04/2018 – PREIT Creates New Magnolia Mall Shopping Experience With Completion of Proactive Anchor Recapture; 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Has No Material Debt Maturities Until 2021; 18/04/2018 – PREIT – AS A RESULT OF PREIT’S DISPOSITION, STRATEGY, IT REDUCED ITS BON-TON EXPOSURE FROM 10 IN 2012 TO 2 TODAY; 18/04/2018 – PREIT Highlights Differentiated Portfolio in Response to Bon-Ton Liquidation

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 433,597 shares to 5.43M shares, valued at $58.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 334,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.82M shares, and cut its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI).

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53M and $214.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.