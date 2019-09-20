Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)’s Insider Heather Crowell Acquires 1,500 Shares; AKITA DRILLING LTD NON VTG A ORDINARY SH (AKTAF) SI Decreased By 50%

AKITA DRILLING LTD NON VTG A ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. AKTAF’s SI was 100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 200 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 0 days are for AKITA DRILLING LTD NON VTG A ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:AKTAF)’s short sellers to cover AKTAF’s short positions. It closed at $1.15 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides contract drilling services to independent and multinational gas and oil companies, and potash producers in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $49.17 million. The firm specializes in purpose-built drilling rigs, including self-moving pad rigs; and directional, horizontal, and under balanced drilling, as well as provides conventional and specialized drilling services. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and the development of storage caverns.

PREIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. The company has market cap of $421.87 million. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. It currently has negative earnings. Since 2012, the firm has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

The stock increased 4.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 2.32M shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has declined 42.61% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PEI News: 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Modifies, Extends $400 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 04/04/2018 – PREIT Creates New Magnolia Mall Shopping Experience With Completion of Proactive Anchor Recapture; 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Has No Material Debt Maturities Until 2021

Analysts await Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.35 per share. PEI’s profit will be $21.71 million for 4.86 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $259,189 activity. PIZZI CHARLES P bought $53,399 worth of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) on Wednesday, September 18. Most Lisa M. bought 1,500 shares worth $7,976. PASQUERILLA MARK E also bought $54,600 worth of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) on Tuesday, September 17. $143,214 worth of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) shares were bought by KORMAN LEONARD I.