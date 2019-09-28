Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) and Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). The two are both REIT – Retail companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 5 -10.14 66.10M -2.14 0.00 Realty Income Corporation 74 8.88 317.38M 1.33 52.12

Table 1 highlights Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and Realty Income Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 1,271,153,846.15% 0% 0% Realty Income Corporation 428,428,725.70% 5% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.2 beta means Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s volatility is 20.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Realty Income Corporation’s 0.12 beta is the reason why it is 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and Realty Income Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 1 0 0 1.00 Realty Income Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $4.5, and a -21.88% downside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Realty Income Corporation is $77.5, which is potential 0.48% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Realty Income Corporation seems more appealing than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.6% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares and 71.5% of Realty Income Corporation shares. Insiders held 2.6% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Realty Income Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust -5.08% -4.78% -0.99% -20.27% -42.61% 0.67% Realty Income Corporation -0.13% 1.73% -1.13% 2.43% 25% 9.79%

For the past year Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has weaker performance than Realty Income Corporation

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Realty Income Corporation beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm manages owns, manages, develops, acquires, and leases mall and power and strip centers primarily in the Eastern United States. It also provides management, leasing, and development services to affiliate and third party property owners. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust was founded in 1960 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate. Realty Income Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Escondido, California.