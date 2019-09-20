Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)’s EVP – Leasing Joseph Aristone Purchased 5000 shares of the Company; Electronic Arts Has 1.19 Sentiment

Electronic Arts Inc (EA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 287 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 241 sold and decreased positions in Electronic Arts Inc. The funds in our database reported: 258.16 million shares, down from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Electronic Arts Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 12 to 11 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 56 Reduced: 185 Increased: 214 New Position: 73.

Joseph Aristone, the EVP – Leasing of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust made a sudden insider purchase of 5,000 shares with an average price per share of $5.5 in the Pinksheet-listed company, that are with a total value of $27,300 USD. This important deal occurred on September 19, 2019 and was that was filed with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission. The source Form 4 is free at your disposal here. Joseph Aristone currently owns 88,566 shares or 0.11% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s market cap.

PREIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. The company has market cap of $421.87 million. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. It currently has negative earnings. Since 2012, the firm has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

Analysts await Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.35 per share. PEI’s profit will be $21.71M for 4.86 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 50.76 million shares or 0.43% more from 50.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $259,189 activity. PIZZI CHARLES P bought 10,000 shares worth $53,399. On Tuesday, September 17 the insider Most Lisa M. bought $7,976. On Tuesday, September 17 PASQUERILLA MARK E bought $54,600 worth of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) or 10,000 shares. On Monday, August 26 KORMAN LEONARD I bought $143,214 worth of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) or 30,000 shares.

The stock increased 4.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 2.32 million shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has declined 42.61% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500.

Technology Crossover Management Vi L.L.C. holds 100% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. for 609,035 shares. Technology Crossover Management V Llc owns 609,035 shares or 71.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. has 9.62% invested in the company for 744,731 shares. The California-based Technology Crossover Management Vii Ltd. has invested 8.43% in the stock. Mig Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 488,300 shares.

The stock increased 1.43% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 2.69M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has declined 26.71% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $188.33 million for 39.56 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.80 billion. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. It has a 14.1 P/E ratio. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.