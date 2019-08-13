Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Reaches $5.24 After 3.00% Down Move; Shorts at WIRECARD AG BERLIN ORDINARY SHARES GERM (WRCDF) Raised By 1.56%

The stock of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 2.00M shares traded or 41.09% up from the average. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has declined 42.61% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PEI News: 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Has No Material Debt Maturities Until 2021; 29/05/2018 – PREIT Executes Successful Recast of $700 million Revolving Credit and Term Loan Facility; 18/04/2018 – PREIT – YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARABLE STORE SALES IN ITS PORTFOLIO WERE UP 8.2% THROUGH FEBRUARY; 28/03/2018 – PREIT Announces Ron Rubin Will Step Down From PREIT Board of Trustees; 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Sees FY FFO $1.50/Shr-FFO $1.60/Shr; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEI); 04/04/2018 – PREIT Creates New Magnolia Mall Shopping Experience With Completion of Proactive Anchor Recapture; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.4% Position in Pennsylvania REIT; 03/05/2018 – PREIT Executes New Leases with Forever 21 Representing Portfolio Appeal to Quality Retail BrandsThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $405.10 million company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $5.08 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PEI worth $12.15M less.

WIRECARD AG BERLIN ORDINARY SHARES GERM (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) had an increase of 1.56% in short interest. WRCDF’s SI was 3.38 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.56% from 3.33M shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 4226 days are for WIRECARD AG BERLIN ORDINARY SHARES GERM (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)’s short sellers to cover WRCDF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.19% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $161.75. About 295 shares traded. Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment (NYSE:PEI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $405.10 million. The firm manages owns, manages, develops, acquires, and leases mall and power and strip centers primarily in the Eastern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides management, leasing, and development services to affiliate and third party property owners.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares while 46 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 50.54 million shares or 10.30% less from 56.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 9,261 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 117,276 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). Citigroup holds 77,166 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 22,204 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems. Numerixs Inv Tech has 16,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Everence Mgmt holds 20,590 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% of its portfolio in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) for 48,992 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 16,446 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). Howe & Rusling Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) for 375 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) for 191,451 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc has invested 0% in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). 30,500 were accumulated by Macquarie Grp. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 310,937 shares.

More notable recent Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why PREIT Is Dropping on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tough Times Continue for These 2 Mall REITs – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Mall REIT Stocks Just Plunged: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pennsylvania REIT -4.7% as Q2 misses, year outlook cut – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CN 100 Celebrations in Charlottetown, PEI on August 10th at Confederation Centre of the Arts – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.