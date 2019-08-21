Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Reaches $4.57 52-Week Low; Fuel Tech (FTEK) SI Decreased By 32.92%

The stock of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.34 target or 5.00% below today’s $4.57 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $353.26M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. If the $4.34 price target is reached, the company will be worth $17.66 million less. The stock increased 4.70% or $0.205 during the last trading session, reaching $4.565. About 552,163 shares traded. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has declined 42.61% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PEI News: 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 18/04/2018 – PREIT Highlights Differentiated Portfolio in Response to Bon-Ton Liquidation; 18/04/2018 – PREIT – YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARABLE STORE SALES IN ITS PORTFOLIO WERE UP 8.2% THROUGH FEBRUARY; 29/05/2018 – PREIT – PRICING, CAPACITY AND VALUATIONS REMAIN UNCHANGED ON FACILITIES; MATURITY NOW IN 2023; 05/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Modifies, Extends Two of Its $150 Million 5-Yr Term Loans; 29/05/2018 – PREIT Executes Successful Recast of $700 million Revolving Credit and Term Loan Facility; 28/03/2018 – PREIT Announces Ron Rubin Will Step Down From PREIT Board of Trustees; 03/05/2018 – PREIT Executes New Leases with Forever 21 Representing Portfolio Appeal to Quality Retail Brands

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) had a decrease of 32.92% in short interest. FTEK’s SI was 189,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 32.92% from 283,100 shares previously. With 291,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s short sellers to cover FTEK’s short positions. The SI to Fuel Tech Inc’s float is 1.12%. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.0005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.87. About 12,080 shares traded. Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) has risen 2.88% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.88% the S&P500. Some Historical FTEK News: 12/03/2018 – Fuel Tech 4Q Rev $13.4M; 12/03/2018 – FUEL TECH INC – EXPECT TO REALIZE FULL BENEFIT OF $19 MLN COST REDUCTION IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fuel Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTEK); 12/03/2018 – Fuel Tech 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 09/03/2018 – Fuel Tech Names Sharon L. Jones to Bd of Directors; 09/03/2018 Fuel Tech Names Sharon L. Jones to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Fuel Tech 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/05/2018 – FUEL TECH INC FTEK.O – CAPITAL PROJECTS BACKLOG WAS $19.7 MLN AT MARCH 31 2018; 09/05/2018 – Fuel Tech 1Q Rev $12.8M; 12/03/2018 – FUEL TECH INC – FOR 2018, EXPECT HIGHER TOTAL REVENUES

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $353.26 million. The firm manages owns, manages, develops, acquires, and leases mall and power and strip centers primarily in the Eastern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides management, leasing, and development services to affiliate and third party property owners.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares while 46 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 50.54 million shares or 10.30% less from 56.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) for 6,067 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 22,476 shares. Everence accumulated 0.02% or 20,590 shares. Arrow Invest Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 62,348 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 43,066 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt reported 442,782 shares. Alpine Glob Ltd Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 28,128 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 1.90M shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16,100 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 48,992 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation accumulated 135 shares. 141,243 are held by Kbc Gru Nv.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.01, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold Fuel Tech, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 5.77 million shares or 3.29% more from 5.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK). California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 631,820 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated owns 509,265 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK). Panagora Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) for 19,597 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 442,719 shares stake. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 0% or 46,469 shares. Grace & White holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) for 1.49M shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,926 shares. Perritt Cap Mngmt has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK). Bancorp Of America De reported 50 shares. Elkhorn Prtn Lp reported 0.04% stake. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 41,631 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc stated it has 243,128 shares.

Since June 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $18,225 activity. $18,225 worth of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) was bought by ARNONE VINCENT J on Tuesday, June 18.

Fuel Tech, Inc. provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.80 million. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment reduces nitrogen oxide emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

