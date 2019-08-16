Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Reaches $4.51 After 9.00% Down Move; Camden Property Trust Has 1.64 Sentiment

The stock of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.67% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 491,396 shares traded. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has declined 42.61% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PEI News: 18/04/2018 – PREIT Highlights Differentiated Portfolio in Response to Bon-Ton Liquidation; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEI); 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Sees FY Loss/Shr 17c-Loss 29c; 03/05/2018 – PREIT Executes New Leases with Forever 21 Representing Portfolio Appeal to Quality Retail Brands; 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 05/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust; 18/04/2018 – PREIT – YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARABLE STORE SALES IN ITS PORTFOLIO WERE UP 8.2% THROUGH FEBRUARY; 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Modifies, Extends $400 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 14/05/2018 – PREIT Redefines Shopper Experience with Robust Remerchandising and Beautification of DC Powerhouse Asset – MPG; 20/03/2018 PREIT Announces Dynamic Remerchandising at Dartmouth Mall as Part of Ongoing Commitment to Enhancing the Shopper ExperienceThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $349.00M company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $4.10 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:PEI worth $31.41 million less.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 174 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 106 decreased and sold stakes in Camden Property Trust. The hedge funds in our database reported: 86.50 million shares, up from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Camden Property Trust in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 87 Increased: 123 New Position: 51.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $349.00 million. The firm manages owns, manages, develops, acquires, and leases mall and power and strip centers primarily in the Eastern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides management, leasing, and development services to affiliate and third party property owners.

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $106.05. About 60,593 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Camden Property Trust is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $10.27 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 64.7 P/E ratio. It is engaged in the ownership, development, acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily residential apartment communities.