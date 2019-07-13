Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI-PC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Both Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 20 1.36 N/A -2.14 0.00 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 21 5.94 N/A 0.68 33.68

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 2.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is $21, which is potential -0.99% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 81.8% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.71% 8.74% 5.51% 11.56% 11.18% 18.47%

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 8 factors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City. The firm was formally known as HRE Properties Inc. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.