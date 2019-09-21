Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI-PC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC) and Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) compete with each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 21 1.25 N/A -2.14 0.00 Macerich Company 37 4.57 N/A 0.71 46.55

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and Macerich Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Macerich Company 0.00% 3.4% 1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and Macerich Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Macerich Company 1 2 0 2.67

Macerich Company on the other hand boasts of a $30.17 consensus price target and a -6.94% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Competitively, 0.4% are Macerich Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Macerich Company -0.87% 1.88% -17.42% -28.83% -42.06% -23.64%

Summary

Macerich Company beats on 7 of the 8 factors Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Macerich Company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with additional offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; Pittsford, New York.